1,909 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

Booking stock opened at $1,935.70 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

