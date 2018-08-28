$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. 276,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Autoliv has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

