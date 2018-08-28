20,000 Shares in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $2,207,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $2,223,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $15,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.44.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Under Armour Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

