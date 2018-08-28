$21.67 Million in Sales Expected for Amber Road Inc (AMBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) to report $21.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amber Road’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.64 million to $21.70 million. Amber Road posted sales of $20.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full year sales of $85.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $93.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

AMBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Nathan Pieri sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $91,124.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,911.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,789,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,819 shares of company stock valued at $487,185. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amber Road in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 679,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,820 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 671,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 109,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,946. Amber Road has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

