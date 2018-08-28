22,400 Shares in Kroger Co (KR) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 120,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $32.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

