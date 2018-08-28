22,600 Shares in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,205 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $594,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 8,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $235,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,481,911 shares of company stock valued at $449,758,619 over the last ninety days.

NYSE SAIL opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

