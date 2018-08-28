2,486,188 Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Acquired by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,486,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $165,000. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $237,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $209,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

