2,500 Shares in Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Qorvo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

In other Qorvo news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $388,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,549,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $420,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

