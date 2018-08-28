25,806 Shares in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.08% of Electro Scientific Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESIO. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 3,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,720. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $781.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.64 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electro Scientific Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,525.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

