27,498 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

