31,073 Shares in Visa Inc (V) Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

