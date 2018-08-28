$327.75 Million in Sales Expected for Knoll Inc (KNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) to announce sales of $327.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.10 million. Knoll posted sales of $291.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of KNL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Knoll has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 520,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $42,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $379,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,835 shares of company stock worth $571,572 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Knoll by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

