36,591 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,591 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

