3D Systems Co. (DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.49.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,950.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 297.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,015,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,372 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,783,110 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,095.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,224,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $9,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.26. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.