3M Co (MMM) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,853 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 3.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of 3M worth $178,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,178,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 21,835.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.67.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

