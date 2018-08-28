41,757 Shares in TransUnion (TRU) Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,328. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

