5,555 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ventas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,565,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,972,000 after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128,591 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,852,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.