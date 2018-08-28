$560,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post sales of $560,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the lowest is $150,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $2.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $2.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $115.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.95. 940,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.10. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

