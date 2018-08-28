$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.05 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $29.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.96 billion to $31.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,284,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,588,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 308.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,749,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 990,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,966. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.06.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

