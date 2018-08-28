$66.23 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $66.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Natera reported sales of $56.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $262.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $266.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $340.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.71 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Natera has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $491,452.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,564,542.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,794. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,742,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,617,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 36,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,274,000 after buying an additional 338,766 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 141,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

