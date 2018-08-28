665 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Acquired by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,717,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,100,000 after buying an additional 97,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 96,037 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 173,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 75,503 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 237,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $205.22 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.29.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.