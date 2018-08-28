$673.30 Million in Sales Expected for Godaddy Inc (GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to announce $673.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.00 million. Godaddy posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

In related news, EVP Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $41,057.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,787,445 shares of company stock valued at $589,013,294. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Godaddy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Godaddy has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

