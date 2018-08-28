7,269,261 Shares in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,269,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,377,000. Enable Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,663,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 882,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 339,429 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 475,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.86. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.28 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.04%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

