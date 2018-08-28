Acacia Communications (ACIA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.3175979894901 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ACIA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 2,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,869. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $30.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $258,998. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

