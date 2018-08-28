Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

XLRN stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 795.94%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

