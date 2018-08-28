Ace (ACE) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ace token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Ace has a market cap of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00296485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00158414 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038951 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ace Token Profile

Ace’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

