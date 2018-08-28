Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Position Boosted by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,042,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,880 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,095,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 655,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

