AerCap (AER) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about AerCap (NYSE:AER) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5359473973289 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. AerCap has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.