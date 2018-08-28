AeroCentury Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for AeroCentury in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for AeroCentury’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. AeroCentury had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroCentury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered AeroCentury from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of ACY stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AeroCentury by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in AeroCentury by 9.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AeroCentury by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

