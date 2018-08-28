AeroVironment (AVAV) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,161,000 after buying an additional 298,784 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,690,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 764,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,033 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 418,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 164,611 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.