Affimed (AFMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

AFMD stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,220. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,731,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

