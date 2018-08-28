AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $96,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

