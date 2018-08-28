Aggreko plc (AGK) Receives GBX 797.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.91 ($10.29).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGK shares. HSBC upgraded Aggreko to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.55) to GBX 1,050 ($13.54) in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aggreko from GBX 670 ($8.64) to GBX 620 ($8.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.80) to GBX 690 ($8.90) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,250 ($16.12) to GBX 1,100 ($14.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th.

LON AGK traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 879.80 ($11.35). The company had a trading volume of 544,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638.60 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Stephen Beynon bought 12,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 806 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,460.40 ($128,302.89).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

