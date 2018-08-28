Air T (AIRT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

News coverage about Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air T earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7866442694044 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

