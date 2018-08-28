Akorn (AKRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akorn from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of AKRX stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Akorn has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akorn by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,731,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,040,000 after buying an additional 2,515,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Akorn by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,069,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,331,000 after buying an additional 1,478,959 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,198,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Akorn by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 357,981 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 1st quarter worth about $25,964,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

