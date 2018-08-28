Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP William H. Bishop sold 35,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at $272,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,093,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 205,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

