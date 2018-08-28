Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) versus Telenor ASA (TELNY) Financial Contrast

Alaska Communications Systems Group (OTCMKTS: TELNY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not pay a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 1.28% 1.83% 0.65% Telenor ASA 13.35% 24.10% 7.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.45 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 1.95 $1.45 billion $1.27 15.43

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alaska Communications Systems Group and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

