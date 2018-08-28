Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Stake Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALDR. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 700,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 669,864 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,686,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 618,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 120.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 364,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 231,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1,284.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALDR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. equities analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,719.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $217,073.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,087 shares of company stock worth $1,785,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.