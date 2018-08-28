Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Position Increased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

AMLP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,193,480. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.2066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

