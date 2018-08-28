Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,752,000 after buying an additional 1,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,590,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,913,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,048,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,827,000 after buying an additional 453,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,195,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

