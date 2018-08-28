Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $476,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

