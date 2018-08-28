Alleghany (Y) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Alleghany (NYSE:Y) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alleghany earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.0578733604502 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $638.80 on Tuesday. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $521.07 and a 12 month high of $646.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 313.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.