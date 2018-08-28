Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,844 shares of company stock valued at $191,943 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,769,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 838,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 105.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,501,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 772,464 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $17,307,000.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,763. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.