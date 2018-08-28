AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

There is no company description available for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund.

