Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Given a $198.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a $198.00 price objective by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 30,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,953. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,214,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 921.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 819,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,128,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,231,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,798,000 after buying an additional 397,668 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,067,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

