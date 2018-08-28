Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 333.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after buying an additional 575,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 20.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,271,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 216,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,430.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.95.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,256.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $919.31 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $860.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.