Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Position Increased by Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 2.6% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares during the period. Finally, TT International boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,493.6% during the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 205,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,241.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $905.00 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

