Alps Advisors Inc. Has $48.02 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,033 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $48,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,941,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after buying an additional 2,598,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,732,000 after buying an additional 213,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,238,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,734,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,379.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $4,841,299.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,292 shares of company stock worth $5,977,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.