Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $68.53 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 505,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.30 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

