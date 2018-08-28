Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $50,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 82.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 55.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Southern by 513.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 807,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 675,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 11,861.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 543,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 539,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.66.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

